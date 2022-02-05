Pence: Trump Is ‘Wrong’ To Say Election Could Be Overturned

CORRECTS DATELINE TO LAKE BUENA VISTA, NOT ORLANDO - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society's annual meeting at Disney's Yacht Club resort in Walt Disney World on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Pence, on Friday, directly rebutted Donald Trump's false claims that Pence somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election, saying that the former president was simply “wrong.” (Stephen M. Dowell/Lake Buena Vista Sentinel via AP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence is directly rebutting Donald Trump’s false claims that he somehow could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. Pence said Friday in a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida that the former president is simply “wrong” when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally “overturn the election.” Pence is responding to Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that he could have done something to prevent Joe Biden from taking office. While Pence has previously defended his actions on Jan. 6, the remarks Friday mark his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to date.