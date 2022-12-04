Pence: Trump Seemed “Remorseful” Following Jan. 6

Mike Pence says former President Trump seemed “genuinely remorseful” following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the former Vice President stated that Trump asked about his family’s well-being, as well as “lamented about what happened” days later.

Pence has been a vocal critic of the former President since leaving office, but explains they reached an understanding in the final days of the administration. This comes as Pence considers whether to challenge Trump in a bid for the White House in 2024.