Pence Won’t Appeal Order Compelling Grand Jury Testimony

(AP) — A spokesman says former Vice President Mike Pence won’t appeal a judge’s order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The decision sets up a possible appearance by Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury in Washington that’s scrutinizing attempts by the former president and supporters before the Capitol riot to undo Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

Multiple Trump administration officials have testified in that investigation, as well in a separate inquiry examining Trump’s possession of classified documents, but Pence would be the highest-profile witness to answer questions before a grand jury.