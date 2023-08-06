Pence Won’t Rule Out Testifying Against Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he won’t rule out testifying against former President Donald Trump.

Pence was asked Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation if he would be a witness against Trump if the case goes to trial. Pence said he had “no plans” to testify, but he didn’t rule it out. He said people, “can be confident we’ll obey the law, we’ll respond to the call of law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth.”

Trump was indicted last week on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Pence and Trump both are running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.