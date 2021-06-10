Penitas City Official Denies Federal Gun Charges

A top official with the city of Penitas has pleaded not guilty to federal firearms charges contained in a 4-count indictment handed up last week.

According to the Progress Times, Penitas Chief of Staff Andres Morales pleaded not guilty in McAllen federal court to three counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Morales is accused of lying on firearms purchasing forms when he stated he had not been previously convicted of a felony. Morales had pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge in 2006 following an arrest in Mission. Morales was arrested on the gun charges last month following an ATF investigation.