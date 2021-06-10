LOCALTRENDING

Penitas City Official Denies Federal Gun Charges

By 189 views
0

A top official with the city of Penitas has pleaded not guilty to federal firearms charges contained in a 4-count indictment handed up last week.

According to the Progress Times, Penitas Chief of Staff Andres Morales pleaded not guilty in McAllen federal court to three counts of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, and to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Morales is accused of lying on firearms purchasing forms when he stated he had not been previously convicted of a felony. Morales had pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge in 2006 following an arrest in Mission. Morales was arrested on the gun charges last month following an ATF investigation.

Driver Pulled Over In Palmview Charged With Gun Smuggling

Previous article

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Planned Amazon Data Center Attack

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL