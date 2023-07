Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Penitas man is being held on a charge of murder in the Fourth of July shooting death of his stepdaughter.

54-year-old Leonardo Silva was arrested Wednesday night outside of the family’s home where police also found a bloodied 41-year-old Claudia Gallegos lying near a vehicle.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor indicates problems within the family led to Silva shooting Gallegos. Silva is jailed on a $1 million bond.