A Penitas man is facing a charge of intoxication manslaughter following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County.

Roberto Bolanos Vasquez was arrested early Monday following the crash at the intersection of State Highway 107 and Ware Road.

The crash left the driver of a Chevy Cobalt dead and injured the driver of the third vehicle. Vasquez reportedly told officers that he consumed two beers and a shot before driving his vehicle.