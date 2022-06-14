Penitas Mayor Arrested Amid FBI Corruption Probe

The mayor of the city of Penitas is due in federal court Tuesday morning following his arrest on bribery and fraud charges.

Rodrigo Lopez was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry Monday on the charges contained in a federal indictment that was unsealed also on Monday. Lopez is accused of paying bribes to get the La Joya ISD to purchase athletic equipment from a company he owned. The school district paid Lopez about $70,000 over several months back in 2018.

The 38-year-old Lopez was in his second term as mayor after being re-elected in 2019. He is the latest official to get caught up in a wider FBI investigation into political corruption in western Hidalgo County that has snagged several other elected officials and business people.