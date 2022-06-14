Penitas Mayor Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Stemming From FBI Corruption Probe

A day after his arrest, the mayor of Penitas, Rodrigo Lopez, has pleaded not guilty to federal bribery and fraud charges. Lopez was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry Monday, two weeks after a federal grand jury returned the 2-count indictment.

Lopez is accused of paying bribes to a La Joya school district employee to skirt the competitive bidding process and approve athletic-related purchases from a company owned by Lopez. The school district paid Lopez about $70,000 over several months back in 2018.

Lopez is one of nearly a dozen elected officials and businessmen to have gotten caught up in a wider FBI investigation into political corruption in western Hidalgo County. The 38-year-old Lopez is in his second term as mayor.

According to the Progress Times, under the Penitas city charter, indicted officials can remain in office.