Penitas Mayor Steps Down Following Corruption Plea

The embattled mayor of Penitas has resigned. Rodrigo Lopez, who pleaded guilty to a federal fraud charge last Thursday, turned in his resignation at the same time, according to the Progress Times, which also reports the city never publicly announced the resignation.

It was learned after Lopez’s attorney provided a copy of the resignation letter to state Senator Juan Hinojosa. Hinojosa had written a strongly-worded letter on Friday urging the city to call for Lopez’s resignation and to call a special election to fill the vacancy.

Lopez was found to have bribed a La Joya school district employee as part of a scheme to get the district to purchase athletic gear from the athletic supply company Lopez owned. The 38-year-old Lopez was serving his second term as mayor when he was indicted in June.