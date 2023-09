This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Chester County, Pa., District Attorney's Office shows escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, who was recently convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, escaped Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, from a suburban Philadelphia prison and prosecutors say he is also wanted in his native Brazil in a separate slaying. (Chester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

The manhunt continues for an escaped killer in Pennsylvania. State police say more than 400 officers including K-9s are searching for Danelo Cavalcante  for a tenth day.

Authorities are following up on more recent sightings of the 34-year-old Brazilian native within an eight mile radius of the Chester County Prison. Cavalcante escaped from the prison yard days after being sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing death of his ex-girlfirend.