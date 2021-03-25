Pentagon Approves Housing Migrant Children At Texas Bases

The Pentagon is giving the green light to temporarily house migrant children at two military bases in Texas.

The Defense Department approved the request from Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The two sites are at Joint Base San Antonio – Lackland and part of Fort Bliss. The kids would be housed through the end of the year, though it’s unclear how many will stay at each base.

There’s been a surge of illegals at the southern border since Joe Biden’s election, including a large number of unaccompanied minors.