A planned Pentagon press briefing scheduled for Tuesday morning has been canceled ahead of President Trump’s Iran deadline.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chair General Dan Caine had been expected to speak just 12 hours before a the deadline set by Trump for Iran to make a deal or face strikes on power plant and bridge infrastructure.

“Tuesday will be power plant day, and bridge day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote Sunday on his Truth Social account. No explanation was given for the cancellation.