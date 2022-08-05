Pentagon Denies D.C. Request For National Guard Migrant Help

FILE - Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, April 27, 2022, in Washington. The Pentagon has rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance for the thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — The Pentagon has rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance for the thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.

U.S. defense officials say that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to provide Guard personnel and the use of the D.C. Armory to assist with the reception of migrants into the city.

One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision not yet made public, says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s food and shelter program has provided funding for the problem, and has indicated those funds are sufficient.