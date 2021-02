Lisa Meincke of Arlington Heights prepares herself to receive her first COVID-19 vaccination administered by National Guard personal Erika O'Meara of Scott Air Force base at Triton College, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in River Grove, Ill. This was opening day for the mass vaccinations sponsored by the Cook County Department of Public Health. (Mark Welsh/Daily Herald via AP)

(AP) — The Pentagon will deploy more than 1,100 troops to five vaccination centers in what will be the first wave of increased military support for the White House campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19.

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination centers around the country within a month. One of the five new military teams will go to a vaccination center opening in California. Other centers are expected to be announced soon.