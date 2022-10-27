NATIONAL

Pentagon: Despite Russia’s War, China Still Top Threat To US

jsalinasBy
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) — A new U.S. defense strategy says China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. It says the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for a future.

Pentagon notes a new reality, where the security environment has deteriorated, and the U.S. may face a situation where it has to deter two nuclear-armed adversaries, China and Russia, simultaneously. The 80-page, unclassified report was released on Thursday.

 

