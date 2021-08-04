Pentagon IDs Officer Killed In Violence Outside Building

This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, Gonzalez died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the Pentagon building, and a suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene. (Pentagon Force Protection Agency via AP)

(AP) — The Pentagon police force has identified the officer who was fatally stabbed at a transit center outside the Pentagon.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said Officer George Gonzalez was a New York native and Army veteran who served in Iraq. He’d been on the police force for three years. He died after being stabbed during a burst of violence at a transit center outside the building on Tuesday. The suspect was shot by law enforcement and died at the scene.

The suspect was identified by multiple law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia. The circumstances and motive remain unclear.