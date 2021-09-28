NATIONAL

Pentagon Leaders To Face Congress On Afghan Pullout Decision

FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley talk before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In their first public testimony on Afghanistan since the U.S. completed its withdrawal on Aug. 30, Austin and Milley are appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, along with Gen. Frank McKenzie, who as head of Central Command oversaw the withdrawal as well as an Aug. 29 drone strike that he later called a tragic mistake. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)

(AP) — Top Pentagon leaders are set to appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee amid sharp criticism of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the failure to anticipate the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country. Tuesday’s hearing will be their first public testimony on Afghanistan since the U.S. completed its pullout on Aug. 30. Republicans in Congress have intensified their attacks on President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all troops out of Afghanistan, saying it leaves the United States more vulnerable to terrorism. They are demanding more details on the suicide bombing in Kabul that killed 13 American service members.

 

