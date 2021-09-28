Pentagon Leaders To Face Congress On Afghan Pullout Decision

FILE - In this June 17, 2021 file photo, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, left, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley talk before a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. In their first public testimony on Afghanistan since the U.S. completed its withdrawal on Aug. 30, Austin and Milley are appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, along with Gen. Frank McKenzie, who as head of Central Command oversaw the withdrawal as well as an Aug. 29 drone strike that he later called a tragic mistake. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)