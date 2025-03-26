NATIONAL

Pentagon: No Classified Information Shared Over Signal Chat

More texts from Trump intelligence officials discussing air strikes in Yemen have been released. In a statement, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson said, “These additional Signal chat messages confirm there were no classified materials or war plans shared.”

The messages published this morning by The Atlantic show exact times of the military strikes in Yemen. The group chat included Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among others.

The Pentagon went on to say, “The Secretary was merely updating the group on a plan that was underway and had already been briefed through official channels.”

