Pentagon: No Plans To Use Military To Evacuate Americans From Ukraine

There are currently no plans to use the U.S. military to evacuate Americans from Ukraine. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Americans have had ample opportunity to leave Ukraine in an orderly manner as Russia prepares for a possible invasion. President Biden and the State Department have advised Americans to exit Ukraine, unless they have official diplomatic or military advisory duties.

Kirby argued that Americans have every opportunity to leave Ukraine through “normal commercial transportation.” He noted that they could also drive themselves out of the country. Russia has been massing troops and military equipment on its border with Ukraine for weeks.