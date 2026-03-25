The Pentagon is planning to send more soldiers to the Middle East as the war with Iran hits Day 25. Multiple reports say the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division will be deployed to the region to support operations against Iran.

Despite the move, there has reportedly been no decision to put troops on the ground inside the country. President Trump has expressed optimism that the war will end soon, and said Tuesday that talks with Iran were going well.

The Strait of Hormuz, meanwhile, remains closed to most vessels as Iran threatens attacks on commercial shipping.