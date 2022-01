Pentagon Releases First Video Of Botched Kabul Airstrike

This image from video, released by the Department of Defense, from video footage, shows a fire in the aftermath of a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 29, 2021, that killed 10 civilians. It marks the first public release of video footage of the Aug. 29 strike, which the Pentagon initially defended but later called a tragic mistake. Of the 10 people killed in the attack, seven were children. (Department of Defense via AP)

(AP) — The Pentagon has declassified and publicly released video footage of a U.S. drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of a chaotic American withdrawal that ended a 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The New York Times obtained the footage through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against U.S. Central Command, which then posted the imagery to its website.

It marks the first public release of video footage of the Aug. 29 strike, which the Pentagon initially defended but later called a tragic mistake. Of the 10 people killed in the attack, seven were children.