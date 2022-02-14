Pentagon: Russia Still Boosting Military Presence On Ukraine Border

A view of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the State Department plans to announce Saturday that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave. The State Department would not comment. The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

The Pentagon’s spokesman says Russia is still boosting its military presence on the border with Ukraine. John Kirby told reporters an invasion could happen at any time, with little or no warning. He stressed that a diplomatic path is still available to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kirby said Putin has options that don’t involve starting a war with Ukraine. He echoed President Biden and said U.S. troops will not be fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

The U.S. is temporarily shutting down the American embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed the “dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” on Ukraine’s border. President Biden has threatened swift and harsh economic consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.