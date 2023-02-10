U.S. Downs Another Chinese Balloon

Top Biden administration officials say the U.S. military downed another high-altitude balloon that flew over American airspace.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense tracked a balloon over Alaska in the last 24 hours. He said the balloon posed a “reasonable threat” to civilian flight and President Biden ordered the military to down the object.

It’s not clear where the balloon originated from at this time. This comes as the U.S. downed a Chinese surveillance balloon last week.