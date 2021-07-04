People Along The US-Canadian Border Await Word Of Reopening

FILE — Canadians Stephanie Frizzell, far right, and her daughter, Shelby Dubois, second from right, move in for a big air hug with their American relatives, Christian Gervais, far left, Sherie Frizzell, second from left, and Caitlin Davis, third from left, after a visit at the U.S.-Canadian border of Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vt., in this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo. Since shortly after the border closed in March 2020, people from both countries traveled to Derby Line, and Stanstead, to hold impromptu family reunions from their own side of the border on a residential street. It's high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
(AP) — It’s high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the two governments haven’t laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border. U.S. tourism officials estimate the closure costs about $1.5 billion a month. People with family and friends on the other side cannot cross easily. Starting Monday, Canada is easing its restrictions somewhat, allowing its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to enter without a two-week quarantine.