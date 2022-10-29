Permitless Carry Laws Raise New Dilemmas For Police Officers

FILE - Michael Taylor, also known as "The Armed Fisherman", walks along Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., with his 2-year-old daughter Ocean and his assault rifle and fishing gear, on July 3, 2021. Advocates say permitless carry makes people safer. Opponents say it makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

FILE - Michael Taylor, also known as "The Armed Fisherman", walks along Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach, Fla., with his 2-year-old daughter Ocean and his assault rifle and fishing gear, on July 3, 2021. Advocates say permitless carry makes people safer. Opponents say it makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. (Octavio Jones/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

(AP) — Permitless carry laws in states including Kentucky, Idaho and Texas are creating a dilemma for police officers working the streets: They now have to decide, sometimes in seconds, if someone with the right to carry a gun is a danger. Advocates of the laws say they make people safer, because the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is to have a good guy with a gun. Opponents say that allowing anyone to carry a gun anywhere makes it more dangerous for ordinary people, and for police officers. The debate is unfolding as gun violence is on the rise nationwid