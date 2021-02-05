Persistent Coronavirus Spread Prompts Extension Of Cameron County Public Health Order

Cameron County’s emergency public health order will stay in place for another month. Citing the persistent spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19 patients filling up hospital beds, county Judge Eddie Trevino extended the order through March 5th.

First signed in late June, the order requires residents to wear a face covering and it limits large gatherings. It also states bars and nightclubs must abide by Governor Abbott’s executive order to operate at 50 percent occupancy and to close by 11 p.m.

The most current numbers from Cameron County health officials show that 89 more residents contracted the coronavirus Thursday and that 6 more residents died of COVID-19. 1,357 residents have died of the disease since the virus was first confirmed here in mid-March. That’s the 7th-highest death toll in the state.