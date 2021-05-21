Person In Custody In Jewish Man Beating In NY

One person is in custody and cops are looking for up to six more after a Jewish man was beaten last night in New York’s Times Square. It happened as pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protestors clashed in the area, with police arresting about two dozen people.

Police have charged 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh of Brooklyn with assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Meantime, the victim Joe Borgen of Nassau County, told a local TV station “the hatred that’s taking place these days is mind boggling.”