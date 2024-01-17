Person Of Interest Caught In Killing Of Edinburg-Area Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Authorities have nabbed a man who’d been named a person of interest in the shooting death of another man southeast of Edinburg a little more than a week ago.

22-year-old Mario Cordero was taken into custody Wednesday in Edinburg in a joint operation by Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals. Cordero is facing charges in the gun death of 23-year-old Michael Daniel Arevelo.

Witnesses have told sheriff’s investigators that two men in dark clothing opened fire on Arevelo in the 5600 block of Wakita Drive Wednesday night last week. Anyone with information on the second person is urged to call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers tip line 668-8477.