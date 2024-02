Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police say a person of interest in the killing of a man near McKelvey Park is now a suspect under arrest on a charge of murder.

The suspect, who hasn’t yet been named, is accused of shooting 19-year-old Jonathan Albert Trancoso Tuesday night. Police found Trancoso dead near the Sunshine Strip bridge over the Arroyo Colorado.

The suspect was taken into custody at his Harlingen home Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned on the murder charge Thursday.