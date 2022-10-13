Person Of Interest Identified In Nahomi Rodriguez Killing

More than six years later, Harlingen police homicide detectives say they’ve identified a person of interest in the killing Nahomi Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old Rodriguez had disappeared early the morning of July 17th 2016 after getting off of work at a Harlingen McDonald’s. She remained missing for nine months until a farmer discovered her remains – alongside an irrigation ditch outside of Rio Hondo. The morning she vanished, Rodriguez was seen on the restaurant’s security camera video getting into a small light-colored SUV.

Police investigators say they have now identified that vehicle and say the man who was driving is their person of interest. They add they had spoken with the man before but he was not considered a person of interest at the time.