A person of interest in last week’s shooting death of a Fort Worth ISD elementary school worker was found dead Friday.

The Forest Hill Police Department said in a release that 56-year-old Yolanda Gibbs had been speaking to someone in a car in the David K. Sellars Elementary School parking lot shortly before the cafeteria worker was found with multiple gunshot wounds early last Wednesday morning. The person who was in the car was found dead Friday night.