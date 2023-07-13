Person Of Interest Named In Nahomi Rodriguez Killing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Nearly seven years later, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is naming a person of interest in the killing of Nahomi Rodriguez.

District Attorney Luis Saenz says authorities are working to build a case against a state prison inmate by the name of Miguel Angel Flores. Saenz says Flores is serving sentences for aggravated robberies in Cameron and Hidalgo counties. Flores also served time for aggravated kidnapping.

The 19-year-old Rodriguez had disappeared early the morning of July 17th 2016 after getting off work at a Harlingen McDonald’s. She was last seen getting into a small light-colored SUV in the restaurant parking lot. Rodriguez remained missing for nine months until a farmer discovered her remains alongside an irrigation ditch outside of Rio Hondo.