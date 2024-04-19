NATIONAL

Person Rushed Away On A Stretcher After Fire Extinguished Outside Trump Hush Money Trial

(AP) — Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal case.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away.

Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police.

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump’s hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former U.S. president a step closer to opening statements.

