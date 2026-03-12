The person who attacked a Michigan synagogue has been killed. The attack took place at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, northwest of Detroit, when an armed person crashed a vehicle into the temple that had children inside. Police say the vehicle caught fire as security opened fired on the driver.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the driver is deceased and their “badly burned” body remains are still at the site of the crash impact, inside the building.

A security guard was knocked unconscious after being struck by the suspects vehicle, but there are no other confirmed injuries. Officers are looking for any explosives that might be inside the vehicle.