Peru President Dissolves Congress, Which Then Ousts Him

(AP) — Peru’s Congress has removed President Pedro Castillo from office. Lawmakers voted to oust him after Castillo decreed the dissolution of Congress ahead of a third attempt to remove him. Lawmakers voted to install his vice president to lead the nation. Castillo was seen inside a police station, his status unclear.
The national ombudsman’s office called it a constitutional collapse. One analyst notes that a president can dissolve congress, and congress can remove a president, so what it comes down to is raw power.
Vice President Dina Boluarte was summoned to be sworn in. She’ll be Peru’s first woman leader in the 200-year history of the republic.