Peru President Dissolves Congress, Which Then Ousts Him

Congress President Jose Williams gives thumbs up after lawmakers verbally voted to remove President Pedro Castillo from office in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Peru's Congress voted to remove Castillo from office Wednesday and replace him with the vice president, shortly after Castillo tried to dissolve the legislature ahead of a scheduled vote to remove him.(AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

(AP) — Peru’s Congress has removed President Pedro Castillo from office. Lawmakers voted to oust him after Castillo decreed the dissolution of Congress ahead of a third attempt to remove him. Lawmakers voted to install his vice president to lead the nation. Castillo was seen inside a police station, his status unclear.

The national ombudsman’s office called it a constitutional collapse. One analyst notes that a president can dissolve congress, and congress can remove a president, so what it comes down to is raw power.

Vice President Dina Boluarte was summoned to be sworn in. She’ll be Peru’s first woman leader in the 200-year history of the republic.