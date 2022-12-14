Peru’s New Government Gives Military New Power Amid Protests

Supporters of ousted Peruvian President Pedro Castillo protest his detention in Arequipa, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Castillo was detained on Dec. 7 after he was ousted by lawmakers when he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. (AP Photo/Fredy Salcedo)

(AP) — Peru’s new government has declared 30-day national emergency amid violent protests following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. The country’s new president, Dina Boluarte, has pleaded for calm and raised possibility of scheduling general elections for a year from now.

Demonstrators have called for immediate elections for the presidency and all of Congress. Meanwhile Castillo remains jailed as authorities build a rebellion case against him. At least six people have died in the demonstrations.

The defense minister said the military will support national police in restricting the rights of people across the Andean nation to gather and move freely.