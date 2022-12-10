Peru’s President Asks Cabinet To Take Anti-Corruption Pledge

Peru's President Dina Boluarte and newly named Chief of Staff Pedro Angulo hold up their right hands during a swearing-in ceremony for her cabinet members, at the government palace in Lima, Peru, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

(AP) — Peru’s newest president has sworn in her Cabinet and asked each member to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. Dina Boluarte named her cabinet Saturday. She was elevated from vice president to replace Pedro Castillo on Wednesday, when Congress ousted him.

The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte will be key to igniting or appeasing a country experiencing a seemingly endemic political crisis.

Boluarte asked each of the nine men and eight women to swear or promise to perform their duties “loyally and faithfully without committing acts of corruption.” The swearing-in ceremony took place amid demonstrations across the country.