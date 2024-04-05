Pet Rescue Personnel Needed- Again- For Second Animal Hoarding Case In A Week

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Once again this week, Palm Valley Animal Society is having to reach out to foster families and rescue groups for help in finding new homes for dozens of animals found in a single home in McAllen. More than 60 cats and 6 dogs were removed from a home on the 300 block of Fern Street West Thursday. One man was arrested. Charges are pending.

McAllen police had obtained a warrant to search the home, 5 days after police had responded to a report of a horrible stench coming from a home in north McAllen.

The response turned up more than 90 severely neglected dogs living in filth inside the 2-story home. Two women were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.