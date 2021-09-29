Petito’s Dad: Give Same Attention To All Missing People

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, holds back tears during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Bohemia, N.Y. Schmidt, along with Petito's father and two stepparents, were recently tattooed in memory of their child with the words, "Let it be." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(AP) — The family of slain traveler Gabby Petito has implored the public and news media to put the same energy into helping find other missing people as they did Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

Petito’s parents and stepparents spoke to reporters Tuesday at a news conference in New York, showing off fresh tattoos based on her designs and mantra “Let it be” as authorities in Florida continued searching for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. He is a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.