Former CIA Director David Petraeus says the leader of a Russian private military group “lost his nerve” when he called off a rebellion against Vladimir Putin.

The retired Army general told CNN’s State of the Union that Yevgeny Prigozhin didn’t get as much support as he expected and as a result took an amnesty deal from the Kremlin.

Petraus said while the insurrection ended quickly, Putin has been “shaken personally” and is the most vulnerable he has ever been.