Pfizer Begins Application For Full FDA Vaccine Approval

Drugmaker Pfizer is applying for full FDA approval of its coronavirus vaccine. The pharmaceutical heavyweight’s vaccine is currently being administered in the U.S. under emergency use authorization. Pfizer says Americans have gotten 170-million doses of its vaccine.

The company and its German partner BioNTech are seeking approval of the two-shot vaccine for people ages 16 and older. In making the announcement today, Pfizer’s CEO said they’re hoping for full regulatory approval “in the coming months.”