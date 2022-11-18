NATIONAL

Pfizer Booster Spurs Immune Response To New Omicron Subtypes

FILE - Ryan Dutton, an EMT from Rescue Inc., prepares shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine during a vaccine clinic held by Rescue Inc. at Leland & Gray Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The updated COVID-19 boosters aren't an exact match to the newest omicron mutants but Pfizer says lab tests suggest its shot may offer some cross-protection. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)

Pfizer said its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match. Few Americans have gotten updated boosters made by Pfizer and rival Moderna, shots tweaked to target the BA.5 omicron strain that until recently was the most common type. Pfizer reported Friday that the updated booster spurs a bigger jump in antibodies against some even newer omicron subtypes, including the worrisome BQ.1.1, than another dose of original vaccine.

 

