Pfizer Booster Spurs Immune Response To New Omicron Subtypes

FILE - Ryan Dutton, an EMT from Rescue Inc., prepares shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine during a vaccine clinic held by Rescue Inc. at Leland & Gray Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The updated COVID-19 boosters aren't an exact match to the newest omicron mutants but Pfizer says lab tests suggest its shot may offer some cross-protection. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)