Pfizer Data Shows Third Vax Dose ‘Strongly’ Boosts Protection Against Delta Variant

Drugmaker Pfizer says a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the Delta coronavirus variant. New data from the New York-based company suggests a third dose can give five-times the protection against the variant than just two doses. They also found a third dose gave an even higher protection for those ages 65 to 85. With the delta variant continuing its dangerous spread across the country, the CDC is now recommending that vaccinated people in COVID hot spots mask up once again in indoor public settings.