Pfizer Data Shows Third Vax Dose ‘Strongly’ Boosts Protection Against Delta Variant

FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Drugmaker Pfizer says a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine can “strongly” boost protection against the Delta coronavirus variant.  New data from the New York-based company suggests a third dose can give five-times the protection against the variant than just two doses.  They also found a third dose gave an even higher protection for those ages 65 to 85.  With the delta variant continuing its dangerous spread across the country, the CDC is now recommending that vaccinated people in COVID hot spots mask up once again in indoor public settings.

