Pharr Child Sex Assault Suspect Commits Suicide

A Pharr man and suspected child molester who was about to be arrested shot and killed himself in front of police.

An arrest warrant had been issued Sunday for 56-year-old Loren Pogue on a charge of child sexual assault. A Pharr police officer spotted Pogue driving on I-2 Monday afternoon and pulled him over in Donna.

Police say Pogue got out of his vehicle, drew a weapon, and shot himself in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. Police have not released details on what led to the child sexual abuse warrant.

