A couple from Pharr are proud new parents – five times over. DHR Health has announced that three girls and two boys were born to Adrian and Karina Silva November 29th.

The quintuplets were delivered at DHR Women’s Hospital in Edinburg. They were born at 7-1/2 weeks, weighing an average of 2-point-3 pounds.

Doctors say the mother and her babies are doing well but all five infants continue to be treated in the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.