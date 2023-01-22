Pharr Interchange Project Declared 70 Percent Done

The Texas Department of Transportation has declared the I-2/I-69 interchange reconstruction project 70 percent complete. The massive makeover began in August 2020, and a spokesman for the transportation department’s Pharr District says THE $300 million project remains on track to be substantially complete around the end of this year.

Most of the reconstruction work right now is focused on the new direct connectors – work that is causing major delays for commuters driving to and from McAllen, Edinburg, and Pharr.

The construction has prompted nighttime closures of the main lanes of I-2, as well 24-hour closures of some on-and-off-ramps. That work is expected to take several more months before the new flyovers from McAllen to Edinburg, and Edinburg to Pharr, are open to traffic.