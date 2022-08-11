Pharr Man Accused In Child Rapist’s Beating Death Bails Out Of Jail

One of the three Pharr men accused of pummeling a suspected child sex abuser to death has gotten out of jail.

Valley Central.com reports 19-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez has been released from jail after paying a reduced bond of $110,000. Melendez had initially been jailed on a $500,000 bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from the beating death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla back in January after his 9-year-old stepdaughter made an outcry that he’d been sexually abusing her.

Police say that prompted the girl’s half-brothers to go after Quintanilla, beating him nearly to death before their friend Melendez joined in on the assault. The two brothers, Christian and Alejandro Trevino, remain behind bars.