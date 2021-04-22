Pharr Man Charged With Killing His Brother

A Pharr man has been charged in the violent stabbing death of his brother whose body was found in the bed of a pickup truck. 60-year-old David Sandoval was arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder in the killing of his 65-year-old brother Ruben Sandoval. The younger Sandoval was charged also with evidence tampering and evading arrest. And a second man police say was the younger brother’s roommate was also arrested and arraigned on an evidence tampering charge.

Police were called to Memorial Park Wednesday afternoon by a citizen who found the stabbing victim in the bed of a pickup truck. Police believe the truck, which belonged to the victim, had been there for more than a day.