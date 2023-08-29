Pharr Man Convicted Of Older Brother’s Murder

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Pharr man has been found guilty in the bludgeoning death of his older brother almost 2-1/2 years ago.

A Hidalgo County jury convicted 62-year-old David Sandoval of murder for killing 66-year-old Ruben Sandoval inside the younger brother’s home. The victim’s body was found covered with a blanket in the bed of his own pickup truck parked at Pharr’s Memorial Park. Police say Ruben had suffered multiple severe head wounds.

Sentencing for David Sandoval has been postponed while the judge reviews his mental health records. Police have said he killed his brother for the $100 dollars he had in his wallet.